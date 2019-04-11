



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Footage from a Detroit Police officer’s body cam shows Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner arguing with officers and, at times, grabbing an officer’s arm.

Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were involved in an altercation with police at a Detroit hotel in March.

One officer’s body cam footage shows the argument between the officers, Wagner and Mosley.

When officers try to enter Wagner’s hotel room, Wagner repeatedly says, “No! Excuse me. This is my hotel room.”

At certain times, she appears to grab and push the officer’s arm while standing between the officer and Mosley.

“I’m not going to fight with your wife, sir,” the officer says to Mosley.

“Please taze me. This is my hotel room,” Wagner responds.

Wagner eventually began to record a video of the incident on her cell phone. She has maintained her innocence since the incident, saying it was police who assaulted her at the hotel.

Both Wagner and Mosley appeared in a Detroit courtroom Thursday for her preliminary hearing.

Wagner will stand trial for resisting and obstructing the police, a felony. She’ll be arraigned April 25.

If Wagner is convicted of a felony, Pennsylvania law would forbid her from serving.

Mosley is charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

