



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the playoffs and fans should be warned that scammers are taking advantage.

If you’re thinking about buying tickets on Craigslist, do yourself a favor and just don’t.

Take it from us, and let our pain serve as a warning before you try to save a few bucks in fees.

You hear all the horror stories from fans about buying tickets on Craigslist, but even when you do your due diligence, you still never know what you’re going to get. That being said, there are some legit people who sell their stuff on Craigslist, but buyer beware, you never know if you’re going to get one of those sellers.

Yesterday we contacted a seller about tickets to Sunday’s Penguins – Islanders NHL playoff games.

They were offering two tickets, for $250, in section 203 row A.

The woman said her name was Elizabeth Plachta (which we’re pretty sure is fake.)

She offered to use the Zelle app through her PNC Bank account because it was “trustworthy and no incurred no fees.”

Now we’ve done a lot of stories on scams, and how not to get scammed, which is why we’re posting this story as a word of caution that even if you think it won’t happen to you, it can.

After downloading the Zelle app Elizabeth sent us a money request using our email.

Once she received the money, she said that she would send use our email account to send us the tickets via Ticketmaster.

Of course you can probably guess what happened next. The request was sent, the money was sent through the Zelle app, and then we never heard from her again.

$250 bucks, gone, just like that.

No Penguins playoff game.

Left with nothing but anger, embarrassment, and more anger.

We asked all the questions that we have been told to ask, vetted the seller to the best of our ability, and even when we thought it was safe, it wasn’t.

When we contacted Zelle, and they offered no recourse, except to say that their policy strictly says:

“If you don’t know the person, or aren’t sure you will get what you paid for, we recommend that you do not use Zelle for these types of transactions.”

Chase bank told us the same thing, once the funds were transferred, there’s nothing they could do about it.

Let our lapses of judgement be a warning for anyone who is thinking about buying tickets and using a site like Craigslist to do so.

Trying to cut corners and save money by avoiding fees isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and it could end up costing you hundreds of dollars.

The internet and social media are filled with horror stories from people who have fallen victim to the same types of scams.

Craiglist also provides a list of tips to avoid scams, including:

• Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person.

• Beware offers involving shipping – deal with locals you can meet in person.

• Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) – anyone who asks you to is a scammer.

• Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders – banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible.

• Transactions are between users only, no third party provides a “guarantee”.

• Never give out financial info (bank account, social security, paypal account, etc).

• Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen—that amazing “deal” may not exist.

• Refuse background/credit checks until you have met landlord/employer in person.

• “craigslist voicemails” – Any message asking you to access or check “craigslist voicemails” or “craigslist voice messages” is fraudulent – no such service exists.

