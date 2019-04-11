



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — An early morning fire forced residents out of a high-rise in Wilkinsburg.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Wood Towers on Wood Street.

The building is a community for those who are 62 and older, or people living with disabilities.

Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment on the seventh floor of the building. The people who live there were evacuated. They boarded a Port Authority bus to keep warm.

The woman who lives in the apartment where the fire is believed to have started was injured. She taken to a hospital, but her condition has not been released.

Fire Marshall on scene. City officials tell us one woman injured, taken to the hospital. Fire was contained to one apartment on 7th floor of Wood Towers. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yCeR7cd2N1 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 11, 2019

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire. The fire marshal was called to the scene.

Wood Street and South Avenue have been closed, and buses are detoured. There’s no timetable on how long those roads will be closed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.