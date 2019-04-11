



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers leaders are calling for the online drama surrounding the team to stop.

Offensive lineman Ramon Foster and Maurkice Pouncey now want all alleged issues with the Steelers organization and its players to be handled in house.

Foster posted a PSA to Twitter Thursday morning asking former or current players who have problems with Pittsburgh to come talk to them so that the team leaders can handle any situations.

“PSA. Contact me or @MaurkicePouncey or anyone else that you feel comfortable with about anything else next time. I passed this through a few guys still in the locker room and they are ok with this.”

PSA. Contact me or @MaurkicePouncey or anyone else that you feel comfortable with about anything else next time. I passed this through a few guys still in the locker room and they are ok with this. pic.twitter.com/4xBpm9JWZH — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) April 11, 2019

“Moving forward…any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE. These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in the locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all. Whether you have a ring or played for one year…ENOUGH…CHILL. Most players at one point in their life want to take their kids back to the place where they once played, don’t burn too many bridges. It’s a long history or brotherhood more than anything, BUSINESS is one thing but let’s keep it at a minimum for the guys guys who have to answer for those comments moving forward.”

The PSA comes after former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall called quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “a racist” on Twitter early Thursday morning. Mendenhall quickly walked back his comments later that morning.