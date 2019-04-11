



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The father of an accused cop killer was back in court Thursday for allegedly threatening witnesses in his son’s case.

A little over three months after being acquitted of intimidating a witness, 47-year-old Gregory Baucum Jr. was again in handcuffs, heading into a preliminary hearing for allegedly doing the same thing for the same reason.

County Detective Ray Dupilka took the stand, testifying that Baucum, the father of alleged cop killer Rahmael Sal Holt, sent a series of Facebook messages to a woman who spoke to law enforcement about what she knew about Holt and the night New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw was murdered on Nov. 17, 2017.

Dupilk told the court Baucum posted private messages to the woman saying, “So u snitched on my son didn’t know it was u till i did my research! I’m about to lose my [expletive].”

Baucum referred to witness as a “cheese eater” with emojis of a block is Swiss cheese and a rat.

Baucum allegedly posted court documents with the witness’s name from his prior arrest in which he allegedly threatened and assaulted his then-girlfriend for also talking to police about Holt and the murder of Officer Shaw.

In January, a Westmoreland County jury acquitted Baucum, who was free until his March arrest in Pittsburgh on the latest charges of witness intimidation.

Baucum’s charges were held for court.

His attorney unsuccessfully argued for a bond reduction from $100,000 to $50,000. Baucum remains in the Westmoreland County Jail awaiting trial.