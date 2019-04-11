Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Parkway East ramps will be closed Saturday for milling and paving, weather permitting.
The following ramps will be closed:
• The westbound Beechwood Boulevard ramp from Monitor Street to the Squirrel Hill/Homestead interchange
• The southbound Forward Avenue ramp to Beechwood Boulevard
The closure will take place from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Drivers can take the following detours:
Westbound Beechwood Boulevard ramp from Monitor Street to the Squirrel Hill/Homestead I-376 interchange
• From Monitor Street, turn left onto Beechwood Boulevard
• Turn right onto Lilac Street
• Turn right onto Murray Avenue
• Turn left onto Forward Avenue
• Take the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East (end detour for westbound I-376 traffic)
• For motorists accessing eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East, continue on westbound I-376 to the Glenwood (73A) exit
• From Bates Street, turn left onto the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville
• End detour
Forward Avenue to Eastbound I-376 via Beechwood Boulevard Ramp
• Take the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East
• On westbound I-376 take the Glenwood (73A) exit
• From Bates Street, turn left onto the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville
• End detour