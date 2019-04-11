



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Parkway East ramps will be closed Saturday for milling and paving, weather permitting.

The following ramps will be closed:

• The westbound Beechwood Boulevard ramp from Monitor Street to the Squirrel Hill/Homestead interchange

• The southbound Forward Avenue ramp to Beechwood Boulevard

The closure will take place from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drivers can take the following detours:

Westbound Beechwood Boulevard ramp from Monitor Street to the Squirrel Hill/Homestead I-376 interchange

• From Monitor Street, turn left onto Beechwood Boulevard

• Turn right onto Lilac Street

• Turn right onto Murray Avenue

• Turn left onto Forward Avenue

• Take the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East (end detour for westbound I-376 traffic)

• For motorists accessing eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East, continue on westbound I-376 to the Glenwood (73A) exit

• From Bates Street, turn left onto the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville

• End detour

Forward Avenue to Eastbound I-376 via Beechwood Boulevard Ramp

• Take the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East

• On westbound I-376 take the Glenwood (73A) exit

• From Bates Street, turn left onto the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville

• End detour