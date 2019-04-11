



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joanne Rogers, the wife of Fred Rogers, was honored Thursday night.

She received the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.

Steeltown says Joanne has preserved her husband’s legacy while also helping young filmmakers learn about film and media.

“It’s very important to me because George Romero is such a big name in, professionally, in the movies, and yet he’s a huge name in Pittsburgh,” Joanne said.

Steeltown Entertainment is a non-profit organization that supports film and digital media arts in Pittsburgh. Their annual Elly Awards honor the city’s rising talent and entertainment pioneers.