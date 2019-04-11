FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joanne Rogers, the wife of Fred Rogers, was honored Thursday night.

She received the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.

Joanne Rogers (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Steeltown says Joanne has preserved her husband’s legacy while also helping young filmmakers learn about film and media.

“It’s very important to me because George Romero is such a big name in, professionally, in the movies, and yet he’s a huge name in Pittsburgh,” Joanne said.

Steeltown Entertainment is a non-profit organization that supports film and digital media arts in Pittsburgh. Their annual Elly Awards honor the city’s rising talent and entertainment pioneers.

