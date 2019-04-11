Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SPRING PENNE WITH FAVAS, ASPARAGUS, PEAS AND SCALLIONS
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lidia Bastianich stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with her restaurant’s executive chef Daniel Walker to make a Spring Penne recipe!
SPRING PENNE WITH FAVAS, ASPARAGUS, PEAS AND SCALLIONS
PENNE CON VERDURE PRIMAVERILI
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 large bunch medium-thick asparagus (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- Pinch of peperoncino
- 1 pound Lidia’s penne
- 1 ½ cups frozen peas, thawed or 1 1/2 cup fresh peas
- 1 ½ cups frozen or fresh favas
- 2 bunches of scallions; white and green parts, chopped (about 2 cups) keep the white bulb pieces separate from the green leaves
- 1 cup grated Grana Padano
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta. Add the olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic, and white part of the scallions and let it sizzle a minute. Add fresh favas and peas and cook for 5 minutes covered.T hen add the asparagus, cook and toss all until the asparagus, the favas and the peas just begins to soften, about 5 minutes. If using frozen favas and peas add them now and add one and a half a cup of the pasta water. Season with salt and peperoncino. Cover with a lid and let simmer. In the meantime add pasts to salted boiling water.
- The sauce should be done by the time the pasta is al dente, Add the green part of the scallions and stir. Remove pasta with a spider and add directly to the sauce. Drizzle with some olive oil, and toss until pasta is coated with the sauce and the sauce is velvety, if dry add a bit more of the pasta cooking water. Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle with the grated cheese, toss, and serve.