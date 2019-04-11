BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lidia Bastianich stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with her restaurant’s executive chef Daniel Walker to make a Spring Penne recipe!

SPRING PENNE WITH FAVAS, ASPARAGUS, PEAS AND SCALLIONS
PENNE CON VERDURE PRIMAVERILI

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 large bunch medium-thick asparagus (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Pinch of peperoncino
  • 1 pound Lidia’s penne
  • 1 ½ cups frozen peas, thawed or 1 1/2 cup fresh peas
  • 1 ½ cups frozen or fresh favas
  • 2 bunches of scallions; white and green parts, chopped (about 2 cups) keep the white bulb pieces separate from the green leaves
  • 1 cup grated Grana Padano

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta. Add the olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic, and white part of the scallions and let it sizzle a minute. Add fresh favas and peas and cook for 5 minutes covered.T hen add the asparagus, cook and toss all until the asparagus, the favas and the peas just begins to soften, about 5 minutes. If using frozen favas and peas add them now and add one and a half a cup of the pasta water. Season with salt and peperoncino. Cover with a lid and let simmer. In the meantime add pasts to salted boiling water.
  2. The sauce should be done by the time the pasta is al dente, Add the green part of the scallions and stir. Remove pasta with a spider and add directly to the sauce. Drizzle with some olive oil, and toss until pasta is coated with the sauce and the sauce is velvety, if dry add a bit more of the pasta cooking water. Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle with the grated cheese, toss, and serve.

