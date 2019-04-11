



PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group plans to build a 90,000-square foot multiplex cinema and entertainment center in South Fayette. Cinergy will be a component of the expanding Newbury Market, which already features Topgolf and Carvana locations.

Cinergy’s Pittsburgh location is expected to be similar to the one the company opened last week in Tulsa, OK.

According to Cinergy’s website, that $10 million project has:

An eight-screen movie theater with reclining heated seats with swivel tables. Moviegoers have call buttons to order food and drinks that are served in the auditorium by wait staff.

Fourteen boutique bowling lanes illuminated by large screens projecting sports events and music videos.

Multi-sensory interactive attractions such as Hologate VR, and an XD 4D Dark Ride, which combines a motion experience with 3D graphics, special effects, and an immersive shooting gaming system.

