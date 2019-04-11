



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students on campus at the University of Pittsburgh received a crime alert early Thursday.

“It kind of freaked me out because I have a cousin that’s a freshman here as well, so it concerned me,” said Zach Painter, a student.

Other students, like Rachel Writer, hadn’t heard the news.

“I have not heard about that. When was this?” she asked. “That sounds horrible, and I would never want that to happen to me or any of my friends.”

The crime report detailed two incidents that happened earlier in the week.

The first incident happened near Fifth and Ruskin Avenues. The second incident happened along York Way.

Early Tuesday morning, two males reportedly jumped out of a car near Fifth and Ruskin Avenues and appeared to run after a female student. They didn’t say anything and she wasn’t harmed, according to police.

Police are now searching for a dark silver Honda sedan with the Illinois plate H33-3063.

The suspect description is as follows: tan-skinned, plain faces with short hair, 20-30 years of age. One of the men was wearing a light-blue shirt and dark pants and the other was wearing dark clothes.

“It’s definitely concerning, especially so close to campus, really on campus,” said Luke Shannon, another student.

On Wednesday night, police say a girl called 911 from Atwood Street and said she heard someone yelling out for help along York Way. She then saw a small SUV speed away.

A third incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. Thursday off-campus. Pitt Police say a man approached a maintenance worker at the Parkview Manor Apartments and asked to be let inside. When the worker refused, police say the man showed a gun tucked into his waistband.

No one was injured in the inside, but police are looking for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an African American man, standing about 6-feet tall. He was wearing dark pants, a dark-colored Pitt t-shirt and a baseball cap.

He was last spotted running on Parkview Avenue toward Swineburne Street.

KDKA reached out to the University of Pittsburgh Police and the university’s media relations about the incidents. In a statement, they said they don’t believe the incidents are related, but they are continuing to investigate.

They say they are also increasing the police presence in the Oakland area in response to the reports, and are urging anyone on campus to take safety precautions before heading out at night.

In the crime report, police said if you see this vehicle or these subjects, call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121.