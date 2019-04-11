



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a difference a day can make, right?

Yesterday, our thunderstorm chances seemed to be going up for both Friday and Sunday. While we still have a chance for strong storms over the weekend, the chance for severe weather has gone down from yesterday.

Friday’s thunderstorm chance will come in the afternoon as a cold front slides through the area. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the best chance for seeing rain and storms is from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Most, if not all, the day’s rain will fall during this window. The rest of the day will be dry with a little bit of sunshine.

Storms will mostly likely be weak with a couple of big booms.

Wind speeds are the big concern at this point, with gusts potentially topping 35 mph with the passage of the cold front that brings the rain chance.

Sunday’s storm chance appears to be way down. Yesterday, it appeared that the better chance for storms would be on Sunday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. Sunday’s forecast high is now up to 77 degrees. But rain showers throughout the day will limit any potential energy for afternoon storms. Expect Sunday to be windy and soggy.

While the first part of April has been relatively dry, things are about to change.

So far this April, we have seen ONLY 0.19 inches of rain. That’s the driest start since 2010, where we had only seen 0.18 inches of rain. No fear, however, as model data shows well over 3 inches of rain falling across the area over the next 10 days. Buckle up!

