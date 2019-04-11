PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another day, more drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This time former running back Rashard Mendenhall has taken to social media and calls quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “a racist.”

“B’s racist and @AB84’s black. He had to catch balls from a racist quarterback. Every honest player knows it, it’s not a big deal. He was just supposed to take his lickings and move on, like a slave for real,” Mendenhall says.

It should be noted that there is no context for the the tweet, and Mendenhall provides no information to back up his claim.

Mendenhall made the accusation while defending former wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Mendenhall then followed up his first tweet a few hours later by saying:

“Clearly it’s no fun, when EVERYONE’s the accused… Please allow the dialogue in sports to be equal. Why’s it so easy to shoot at one player, but not the other? B’s not racist. Just like AB’s not a dirtbag.”

Mendenhall started the conversation Wednesday by talking about what Antonio Brown must have faced not showing up to play in his last game for the Steelers.