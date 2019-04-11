BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new exhibit on the Vietnam War is opening at the John Heinz History Center this Saturday.

The Vietnam War: 1945-1975 exhibit takes visitors on a multimedia experience tracing the United States’ involvement in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, from the Cold War to America’s exit in the mid-1970s, according to a press release.

The press release on the exhibit reads:

“The exhibition showcases the key players and turning points of the complex war and explores how the conflict heavily impacted our nation’s trust in government, economics, popular culture, and the identity of Americans at home and abroad.”

Developed in partnership with the New York Historical Society, the new exhibition uses photography, artifacts and over 20 audio-visual displays that tell the personal stories of those affected by the war, at home and abroad.

It will also feature a “Huey” helicopter and a 22-foot-wide, 8-foot-tall replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial including the names of all 752 Western Pennsylvanians who were killed.

Visitors can examine a UH-1H “Huey” helicopter with a 48-foot wingspan used by the U.S. Army from 1967-1970. (Photo Credit: KDKA)


This Saturday, April 13 — opening day — all veterans and active duty military will receive free admission to the History Center. And until Sunday, Sept. 22, they will receive half-off museum admission.

For more information on the exhibit and admission pricing, visit their website here.

