BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Air Force, Local TV, Military, Monongahela, Pittsburgh News, Sgt. Vernon L. Hamilton, World War II


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The remains of a Monongahela airman killed during World War II will return home Thursday, 74 years after he went missing.

Army Sergeant Vernon Hamilton was 19 years old when the plane he was in crashed in Germany in 1945 after it was hit by anti-aircraft gunfire.

He was on a combat mission with two other soldiers as World War II was winding down.

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense)

In 2016, the plane’s crash site was located in Germany, and Hamilton was later positively identified through DNA analysis and dental records.

Following a funeral procession in his hometown on Saturday, he’ll be buried with full military honors in Monongahela Cemetery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s