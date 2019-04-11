



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The remains of a Monongahela airman killed during World War II will return home Thursday, 74 years after he went missing.

Army Sergeant Vernon Hamilton was 19 years old when the plane he was in crashed in Germany in 1945 after it was hit by anti-aircraft gunfire.

He was on a combat mission with two other soldiers as World War II was winding down.

In 2016, the plane’s crash site was located in Germany, and Hamilton was later positively identified through DNA analysis and dental records.

Following a funeral procession in his hometown on Saturday, he’ll be buried with full military honors in Monongahela Cemetery.