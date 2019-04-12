



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Irwin has the worst drivers in Pennsylvania, a recent study says.

According to a study from QuoteWizard.com, Irwin, Pa. ranks number one as the worst driving “city” in the state. (QuoteWizard later notes that Irwin is, in fact, a town.)

The Seattle-based insurance comparison site based its rankings on areas with the highest rate of vehicle-related incidents in 2018.

To determine which areas had the most incidents, over 10,000 data points from QuoteWizard users across Pennsylvania were compiled to compare overall incident counts for accidents, speeding tickets, DUIS and citations.

Then, researchers calculated the rate of incidents across each city.

The study suggests one reason for Irwin’s high incident rate could be its location — sandwiched between highway 30 and the turnpike, the town has high levels of traffic headed east from Pittsburgh.

Overall, Westmoreland County, where Irwin is located, had 3,245 crashes in 2017 — which accounted for 2.5 percent of all accidents in the state, the study says.

