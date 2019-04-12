



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families can now receive a discount every Monday at Kohl’s.

On Military Mondays, a 15 percent in-store discount will be applied when customers show a valid military ID, military dependent ID, or veteran ID at the point of purchase, according to Kohl’s.

The discount will occur every Monday, year round. The department store says it’s offering the discount as a way to thank military personnel, veterans and their families for their service.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, said in a press release announcing the discount.

“We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much,” Arnoldi explained.

