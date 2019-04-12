FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to police, 12-year-old Haji Abdi of Beltzhoover was last seen in the city’s Allentown section oon Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

He is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Abdi was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a backpack with a “Deadpool” logo on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Person Unit at 412-323-7141.

