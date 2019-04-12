



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Shots were fired at the Monroeville Mall from the parking lot after a fight Friday night.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole says just before 8 p.m., police began receiving reports of a disturbance at the mall involving at least two groups of African-American males. There were at least four or five individuals in each group.

The two groups started having some kind of altercation inside the mall before going outside into the parking lot near the Macy’s Backstage.

“When they got out here, one of those individuals who was wearing a black coat with yellow striping turned around and fired at least 10 rounds back in toward the mall,” Cole said.

Cole says officers initially thought someone may have been hit by the gunfire, but officers did not find any victims at the scene.

“At this point, no one has come forward saying they were injured. Do we believe that someone could have been injured? Yes, so that’s not really a true statement, but we just don’t know because no one’s come forward,” Cole said.

The mall immediately went into a lockdown.

Police say it took about 30 minutes for officers to verify that there was no one else was in the mall who was of interest to law enforcement.

Cole says police have “quite a bit of” video to look at, and he is confident they can generate suspects and make an arrest.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call Monroeville Police at (412) 856-1111.

Steel City Con, which is being held at the Monroeville Convention Center nearby, had already closed for the evening by the time the incident started, but vendors were still in the building. Steel City Con management said the convention center was on lockdown for about 30 minutes.