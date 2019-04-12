FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Crash, Local TV, North Braddock, North Braddock News, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A pickup truck smashed into a building in North Braddock overnight, apparently after it was struck by bullets.

Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Penn Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At that scene, they found the truck smashed into a building, with a gaping hole in the side of the structure.

As the pickup truck was being towed away, KDKA’s crews could see at least three bullet holes near the truck’s tailgate. The back window of the truck had also been shattered.

Investigators say it all stemmed from an incident at Tuns Tavern on Bell Avenue in North Braddock.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. He suffered injuries during the crash.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s