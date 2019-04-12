



NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A pickup truck smashed into a building in North Braddock overnight, apparently after it was struck by bullets.

Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Penn Street.

At that scene, they found the truck smashed into a building, with a gaping hole in the side of the structure.

As the pickup truck was being towed away, KDKA’s crews could see at least three bullet holes near the truck’s tailgate. The back window of the truck had also been shattered.

Investigators say it all stemmed from an incident at Tuns Tavern on Bell Avenue in North Braddock.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. He suffered injuries during the crash.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the incident.

