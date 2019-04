PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day has finally arrived, the first trailer for Star Wars Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker, has been released.

The upcoming film is produced and directed by J.J. Abrams.

It’s the third installment of the Star Wars trilogy following “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” in 2017.

The film is set to be released on December 20, 2019.