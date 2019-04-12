



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rain showers are going to wrap up this evening, setting the stage for a dry start to the weekend.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, along with mild temperatures. Thunderstorms, however, will return Sunday. During the afternoon, some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Monday, much cooler temperatures are expected with scattered rain showers. We will see another significant warm up begin, though, starting Tuesday.

