By Ray Petelin
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ray Petelin


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rain showers are going to wrap up this evening, setting the stage for a dry start to the weekend.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, along with mild temperatures. Thunderstorms, however, will return Sunday. During the afternoon, some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Photo Credit: KDKA

WEATHER LINKS:
Monday, much cooler temperatures are expected with scattered rain showers. We will see another significant warm up begin, though, starting Tuesday.

