PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started out overcast, and now some storms are expected to move in this afternoon to start the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Western Pennsylvania region, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia have been “upgraded to a slight risk for storms” today.

They say a cold front will be pushing quickly through the region, bringing severe weather that could create strong and damaging winds.

“We do have some rain around, and we do have a small chance for severe weather later on today. It’s going to be in the later on in the afternoon,” said KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley. “We also now have a better chance for some rain and storms on Sunday. We’ve been watching that.”

The NWS also says “high level wind shear has also created a risk for tornadoes.”

