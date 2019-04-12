



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Deborah Baker, 51, of Saltsburg was arrested and is charged with staling more than $100,000 from Scott Electric where she worked for almost 20 years.

When Baker was arrested, she told authorities she was facing financial difficulties.

“She said she fell on hard times and just started stealing the money from the company,” said Captain Robert Stafford of the Greensburg Police.

Baker worked as a cashier for Scott Electric in Greensburg over the last 18 months, police say she stole over $122,000 from the company and it started with an unusual request during a self-evaluation.

“She had requested more authority to be able to delete orders from the company,” added Captain Stafford.

From there, she would bring orders in, void them and then delete them, but she would take the check or cash and deposit the money into her own PNC account. According to police, she also devised a way to cancel orders and refund the money to her own personal credit card.

Customers and coworkers began to grow suspicious as time went on.

“A customer called in for a repeat order and nothing was on file and it raised suspicions,” said Captain Stafford.

Coworkers also noticed odd transactions, many of them deleted orders that all tied back to Baker.

Some of the orders were placed by school districts, fire departments, Boy Scout groups, universities and municipalities.

When confronted by coworkers, police say she told them she had “done something stupid and just remember I’m a good person.”

So far the total amount stolen is $122,000 but police believe the amount will increase as the investigation continues.