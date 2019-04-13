  • KDKA TVOn Air

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police say a car drove on railroad tracks in the City of Duquesne after failing to make a turn.

The accident happened Friday evening around 10:20 p.m. when a small, green sedan did not make a turn at Grant Avenue and State Route 837.

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted to Facebook sharing images from the accident saying that the car drove on the tracks for several yards before coming to a stop.

No one was injured in the accident, according to police.

Officials said that all rail traffic near the accident was halted while crews worked to remove the car from the tracks.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, said police police.

