VINTONDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people in Indiana County are the subject of an investigation for allegedly operating a methamphetamine manufacturing lab.
State Police say that two Vintondale residents, a 46-year-old male and a 42-year-old woman are facing charges of operating a meth lab.
We encourage anyone with info. on suspected drug and/or meth manufacturing activity to notify PSP or your local law enforcement.
Anonymous reports may be made by calling our Drug Trafficking Tipline at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS. https://t.co/SNrlL0trV5
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 13, 2019
Officials posted to Twitter Saturday saying officers found methamphetamine manufacturing-related materials and a suspected “one-pot” meth lab in a home located in East Wheatfield Township Friday.
Authorities say charges are pending further investigation.
