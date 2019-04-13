  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, Local TV, Meth Lab, Methamphetamine, Vintondale


VINTONDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people in Indiana County are the subject of an investigation for allegedly operating a methamphetamine manufacturing lab.

State Police say that two Vintondale residents, a 46-year-old male and a 42-year-old woman are facing charges of operating a meth lab.

Officials posted to Twitter Saturday saying officers found methamphetamine manufacturing-related materials and a suspected “one-pot” meth lab in a home located in East Wheatfield Township Friday.

Authorities say charges are pending further investigation.

