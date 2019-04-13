



ELIZABETH (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Borough Police Department are investigating a large fight that occurred Thursday night.

According to the police department, there were approximately 20-25 people involved and they have identified a few of the people involved.

They are reviewing videos on social media showing a man being kicked and badly beaten. Borough Chief William Sombo says he’ll have more to say about the charges during a news conference Monday morning.

