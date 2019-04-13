By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gorgeous, warm Saturday ends with a lovely evening and lows overnight only in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Clouds roll in overnight leading to some Sunday morning showers with breaks through the day.

A strong cold front passage later Sunday brings the risk of some thunderstorm development.

KDKA’s Kristin Emery reports the main threat for any severe storms Sunday will be damaging, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Storms should end by late evening and showers linger through the first half of Monday followed by cooler temperatures only in the lower 50s. We warm back up quickly, though, starting on Tuesday.

