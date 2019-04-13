  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested 22-year-old Malik Baxter of Knoxville tonight after serving a search warrant at a home in Troy Hill.

They seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, drug packing materials and a fire arm from the home.

However, a family member claims police found nothing in the home.

“Two doors are kicked in and the grandkids are traumatized and the warrant is not signed,” said Tracy King. “He claimed he had a signed warrant for narcotics. That there was evidence that there were drugs being sold in and out of that house and went through the whole entire house, and they ended up leaving with nothing and didn’t arrest nobody.”

King did say that someone else was arrested around the corner, but doesn’t know who.

“Some little boy that was around the corner and they followed him,” she said.

The SWAT team was called in and she was not happy.

“We have children and they’re coming in and out of the house,” said King. “But that doesn’t mean they’re selling drugs.”

Baxter is in the Allegheny County Jail facing drug charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s