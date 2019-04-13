



WASHINGTON (KDKA) — State police in Washington County are looking for Erica M. Riley.

MISSING PERSON: State Police Washington is looking for Erica M Riley who was last seen on Thursday at 5:15pm at the Giant Eagle in Peters Twp (employer). A rental vehicle that she was operating was located in Dunlevy. Anyone with info is asked to contact. State Police. pic.twitter.com/U9scy3yt91 — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 13, 2019

She was last seen Thursday at approximately 5:15 p.m. at her place of employment, the Giant Eagle in Peters Township.

A rental vehicle she was operating was found in Dunlevy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

