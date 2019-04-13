Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Washington County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — State police in Washington County are looking for Erica M. Riley.

She was last seen Thursday at approximately 5:15 p.m. at her place of employment, the Giant Eagle in Peters Township.

A rental vehicle she was operating was found in Dunlevy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s