



DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police say they have received several complaints about drug dealing outside of a local business recently.

After an increase in patrols in the area, arrested two individuals Saturday evening, one of which they say is allegedly a known drug dealer.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police say they observed a 39-year-old male from Dravosburg park outside of a business. Another man, a 32-year-old known drug dealer, then exited the business and got into the vehicle, according to police.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, that is when police say the alleged suspected drug deal ran from the car. Police say they chased, tased and took the man into custody.

Authorities were able to recover several “bundles of heroin, a phone and some money.”

The driver of the vehicle also was found to be in possession of a smaller quantity of heroin, according to police.

Officials arrested the driver, who is now facing charges of possession of a narcotic. The alleged drug dealer is facing charges of felony drug possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.

