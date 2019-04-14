SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Popular social media apps Facebook and Instagram are down for an extended period of time for the second time in a month.

Down Detector, a website that tracks when online services suffering from outages, reported that Facebook began having issues at approximately 6:36 a.m.

Instagram was reported having issues at nearly the same time. Text messaging service WhatsApp is also reportedly having issues. WhatsApp is owned and operated by Facebook.

Facebook recently suffered its longest outage ever on March 13, when some users around the world were unable to access the companies platforms for about 24 hours.

The social media giant has yet to comment on the issue.

