



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people were injured when a driver lost control of his vehicle in Butler County.

State police say that 38-year-old Michael J. Hilliard of Butler lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer early Saturday morning.

Hilliard was traveling on West Old Route 422 with passengers 44-year-old Brett McCandless-Meadows of Slippery Rock and 46-year-old Kenneth A. Kline of Butler when the accident occurred.

According to investigators, Hilliard lost control of his vehicle causing the SUV to strike a mailbox and a ditch before hitting a tree and overturning multiple times.

Both Hilliard and another passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

All three of the occupants of the vehicle were flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital with “suspected serious injury.”

The current condition of the occupants is unknown at this time.

Police say that all three of the men were not wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the accident has yet to be released, but state police say alcohol played a factor.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details