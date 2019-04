GARFIELD (KDKA) – One person was killed in a Saturday evening shooting in Garfield.

Officials say 19-year-old Ameer Coleman was killed during a shooting in the 200-block of Fern Street.

Shots rang out at approximately 9:48 p.m. Saturday evening.

Investigators with the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crimes Unit and Group Violence Intervention are investigating the shooting.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details