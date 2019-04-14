SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several cars collided on the Parkway East Sunday morning causing a lane restriction.

A five-car accident on I-376 East at milepost 72, near Bates Street.

The Parkway was closed while crews attended to the accident.

The highway has since reopened.

