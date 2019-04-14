Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several cars collided on the Parkway East Sunday morning causing a lane restriction.
A five-car accident on I-376 East at milepost 72, near Bates Street.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 72.0. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 14, 2019
The Parkway was closed while crews attended to the accident.
CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 72.0.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 14, 2019
The highway has since reopened.
