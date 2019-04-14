



NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police shot an armed North Strabane Township man who refused to cooperate Sunday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a home on the 400-block of West McMurray Road in North Strabane Township at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene of the domestic assault call and encountered 19-year-old Logan Bradley Macri.

Police say Macri was outside of his home with a firearm.

When Macri refused to comply with the officer’s commands, police shot Macri, striking him several times.

He was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

Macri’s current condition is unknown.

