NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police shot an armed North Strabane Township man who refused to cooperate Sunday morning.
Emergency responders were called to a home on the 400-block of West McMurray Road in North Strabane Township at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Officers arrived on the scene of the domestic assault call and encountered 19-year-old Logan Bradley Macri.
Police say Macri was outside of his home with a firearm.
When Macri refused to comply with the officer’s commands, police shot Macri, striking him several times.
He was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter.
Macri’s current condition is unknown.
