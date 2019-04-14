



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first round of heavy rain this morning came through with a warm front.

Now that plus clearing skies are pushing temperatures into the uppers 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front arrives this evening which will usher in the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms through midnight.

The main threat would be damaging and gusty winds and isolated heavy downpours as well as an isolated tornado.

A tornado watch is posted to our west into eastern Ohio but our region right now is not under any watches or warnings.

The cold front drops temperatures some 20 degrees for Monday! But we warm up again quickly with nice weather starting Tuesday.

