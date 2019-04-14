



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bernie Sanders is heading to five states in three days, kicking off a campaign swing through states that are key in the 2020 election and tonight he was here in Pittsburgh.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, and the contention was clear. He immediately came out swinging against the Trump Administration, calling the president a “pathological liar.”

“Whether you are a progressive, a moderate or a conservative, you do not want somebody who lies all the time to lead this country,” Senator Sanders said.

Sanders told the crowd at Schenley Plaza he will stand up for working families and take on the establishment.

“We are going to transform this country and create a government and an economy that works for all of us, not just the one percentage,” Sanders said.

Sanders touched on over a dozen key issues, ranging from organized labor, to jobs, the economy and healthcare.

“When we talk about justice, we have the guts to talk about the issues that very few people in the media or in congress will talk about and that is, we not accept the massive levels of income and wealth inequality that exist in America today,” he said. “The US will join every other major country on Earth and guarantee healthcare to all people as a right.”

Sanders says that shifting the underlying principles of our government is something no president can do alone.

“This is pivotal moment in American history,” he said. “We are fighting not only to win the election, we are fighting to preserve democracy against authoritarianism. We are not only fighting to win this election, we are fighting to save the planet.”

The fight begins with the primary, but Sanders’ ultimate goal is the White House.

“And by the way, we’re going to win the election.”

