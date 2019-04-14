



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Western Pennsylvania effective until 3:00 a.m. Monday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 3 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/puLPcmcV05 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 14, 2019

WEATHER LINKS:

There is a possibility for quarter-sized hail and wind up to 70 miles-per-hour.

