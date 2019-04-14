SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:40 p.m., Zone 5 officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 8400 block of Frankstown Avenue in Pittsburgh’s East Hills.

The officers located a female victim with several stab wounds, she was transported to the hospital in stable condition with superficial wounds.

According to police, the preliminary investigation reveals the victim was engaged in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance during time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

