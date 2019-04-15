  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Officers were sent to East Winter Avenue near Delaware Avenue for a report of shots fired Thursday. A short time later, officers learned that two men suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at UPMC Jameson.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Riser, of Michigan, died from his injuries.

The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the upper leg.

New Castle Police said Monday that 27-year-old Anthony Thurman is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Anthony Thurman (Photo Courtesy: New Castle Police Department/Facebook)

Thurman is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide and possession of firearms prohibited.

Police ask anyone who sees Thurman or has information on his whereabouts to call them at (724) 656-3538 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com/forms-reports/submit-a-tip/.

