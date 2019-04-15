



MIAMI (KDKA) – Antonio Brown has settled the furniture throwing lawsuit stemming back from last Spring.

TMZ reports Brown came to an undisclosed agreement with Ophir Sternberg who said his 22-month-old son was nearly hit with various items that were tossed out of Brown’s apartment while the child was walking around the pool below.

The man also claims that the furniture landed just feet from the child, who was disturbed by the incident.

Brown denies throwing the items while trying to pin it on someone who had access the his apartment. The police say Brown was “very agitated” and yelling when they arrived on scene last April.

Brown is still being sued by the apartment complex for reportedly destroying the apartment while he was a resident.