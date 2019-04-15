  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, NFL, NFL Offseason, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (KDKA) – Antonio Brown has settled the furniture throwing lawsuit stemming back from last Spring.

TMZ reports Brown came to an undisclosed agreement with Ophir Sternberg who said his 22-month-old son was nearly hit with various items that were tossed out of Brown’s apartment while the child was walking around the pool below.

The man also claims that the furniture landed just feet from the child, who was disturbed by the incident.

Brown denies throwing the items while trying to pin it on someone who had access the his apartment. The police say Brown was “very agitated” and yelling when they arrived on scene last April.

Brown is still being sued by the apartment complex for reportedly destroying the apartment while he was a resident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s