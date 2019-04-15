



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County teenager is facing charges after police say he allegedly posted threats over the weekend against the Butler Area School District.

According to Butler City Police, the 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody by officers with Butler Township and Butler City police departments.

Investigators say the teen is accused of posting threats on social media against “specific individuals, the Butler Vocational School and the Butler Senior High School.”

The alleged threats were posted over the weekend, police said.

The teen was turned over to Juvenile Court Services. He is facing charges of terroristic threats.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.