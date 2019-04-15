  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler Area High School, Butler Area School District, Butler County, Butler News, Local TV, School Threats, social media


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County teenager is facing charges after police say he allegedly posted threats over the weekend against the Butler Area School District.

According to Butler City Police, the 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody by officers with Butler Township and Butler City police departments.

Investigators say the teen is accused of posting threats on social media against “specific individuals, the Butler Vocational School and the Butler Senior High School.”

The alleged threats were posted over the weekend, police said.

The teen was turned over to Juvenile Court Services. He is facing charges of terroristic threats.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s