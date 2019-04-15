



ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police in Elizabeth Borough say a dispute on social media led to a large fight last week involving a group of teenagers and young adults.

Now, police are asking for help from the public identifying the people involved. They released cell phone video on Monday.

The police chief of Elizabeth Borough says the incident began at Duke Park last Thursday evening, and moved to the boat launch. All of the cell phone video comes from the boat launch.

The police chief says this type of activity will not be tolerated in Elizabeth Borough and everyone involved will face charges.

Police say a group of teenagers and young adults were fighting before an officer broke up the brawl. It all began, police say, because of a dispute on Snapchat.

Police say 25-30 people were involved in the fight. They believe the dispute is among three groups in Elizabeth, McKeesport and Glassport. The video shows at least one person being held down, while being kicked and punched by others.

“These individuals did not go to the park to play and they did not go to the boat launch to launch a boat to go for a boat ride. This was an organized fight and we are going to take action,” said Elizabeth Borough Police Chief William Sombo.

Police say an officer on duty saw the group at Duke Park, and broke up the crowd. Less than an hour later, the fight happened at the boat launch. Police have identified some of the people shown on the videos and are working with other police and school resource officers to identify everyone involved.

“Because, at a minimum, everyone will be charged with disorderly conduct, because this has got to stop. Here in Elizabeth Borough, we’re not going to tolerate it,” Chief Sombo said.

As of now, no arrests have been made.