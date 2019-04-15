



CARMICHAELS (KDKA/AP) — State Police are investigating after a woman became trapped in a drainpipe on the site of a now-shuttered power plant in Greene County.

Emergency crews were called to the now-closed Hatfield Power Plant, run by FirstEnergy, on East Roy Furman Highway in Carmichaels on Monday morning.

According to state police, a worker who was going to flush the pipe and drain a pond on the property heard calls for help before starting his work. The pipe connects to the river and the worker found the 39-year-old woman, who lives nearby, stuck inside.

Trooper Forrest Allison says if the worker “had turned on the valves, all the water would have rushed to where she was.”

She ended up about 15 feet down the pipe, and it took crews about 45 minutes to free her.

She was conscious and alert when police arrived. However, she was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Her condition has not been released.

Authorities are investigating how she became trapped in the pipe.

