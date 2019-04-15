



AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a crash on I-79 in Washington County late Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-79 North in Amwell Township.

The Washington County coroner’s office says 66-year-old James Coppock Brown Jr., of Burgettstown, was driving north when he tried to pass another vehicle.

As Brown entered the passing lane, he lost control of his vehicle and went off the side of the road. His vehicle became airborne and rolled down an embankment.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.