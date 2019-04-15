Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is declining to take the case of a Pennsylvania rapper who was convicted of threatening police officers in one of his songs.
The high court declined on Monday to take the case of Jamal Knox, known as Mayhem Mal. In 2012, he and rapper Rashee Beasley were arrested by Pittsburgh police on gun and drug charges. A song they later wrote about the arrest contains phrases including “Let’s kill these cops cuz they don’t do us no good.”
Both were charged with terroristic threats and other crimes.
Knox argued that the song was protected by the First Amendment, but he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to one to three years in prison. Pennsylvania’s highest court upheld his convictions.
Instead of rapping threats of violence against officers, why not rap about the injustice he feels there is and how to overcome it? Would’ve been worth his time in actually thinking how to do that, and he wouldn’t had been in jail.
I guess I have to ask…would you rather be right, or would you rather not be in jail? If most of us only have 80-85 years on this planet, I know which path I’d prefer to take.
It says a lot about those who would buy and listen to this ’gangster rap’ about just how much our society has devolved. It also speaks volumes that, while this language is entirely acceptable to its fans, those same fans want to censor other words and phrases common in our language, by labeling them as ‘hate speech’. Sadly, our intelligence level is on the decline.