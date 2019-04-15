



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least 19 Clairton teenagers are facing charges in connection to an assault that occurred during a student protest on March 25.

The students had been protesting the acquittal of Michael Rosfeld, the former East Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last June.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the student protests had been peaceful until Monday afternoon. Students were blocking traffic at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Seventh Street when a male driver tried to get through.

According to the Post-Gazette, witnesses say a number of students began to beat the driver up before he got back into his car and drove off.

Clairton Police say they investigated the incident by reviewing body camera footage and obtaining witness statements. Police say all evidence was referred to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office has recommended 19 teenagers be charged with disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

The youngest charged is a 13-year-old male; the oldest has been identified as Trinity Molinari, an 18-year-old female.

In addition to disorderly conduct, the DA recommends four of the teens also be charged with simple assault and harassment.

One of those four teens allegedly broke a body camera. For that, they face an additional charge of criminal mischief.

