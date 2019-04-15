  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hill District, Local TV, Malcolm Jenkins, NFL Players Coalition, Pittsburgh News, Will Allen


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few NFL players hosted a community forum to talk about criminal justice reform Monday night.

Former Steelers safety Will Allen and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took part in the discussion at the Jeron X Grayson Community Center in the Hill District.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

They’re both members of the NFL Players Coalition, an organization that works to improve social justice and racial equality in our country.

“The District Attorney position is one that can have radical change really quickly and has the power to pull back some of those reforms. They get to decide who gets sentenced and for how long, who gets a second chance and who gets rehabilitation,” Jenkins said.

Allegheny County District Attorney candidate Turahn Jenkins was also part of the discussion.

Current District Attorney Stephen Zappala was invited.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s