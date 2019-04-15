



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few NFL players hosted a community forum to talk about criminal justice reform Monday night.

Former Steelers safety Will Allen and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins took part in the discussion at the Jeron X Grayson Community Center in the Hill District.

They’re both members of the NFL Players Coalition, an organization that works to improve social justice and racial equality in our country.

“The District Attorney position is one that can have radical change really quickly and has the power to pull back some of those reforms. They get to decide who gets sentenced and for how long, who gets a second chance and who gets rehabilitation,” Jenkins said.

Allegheny County District Attorney candidate Turahn Jenkins was also part of the discussion.

Current District Attorney Stephen Zappala was invited.