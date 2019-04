NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cliff Mine Road in North Fayette Township will close for repairs Wednesday morning.

The road will be shut down near Green Meadow Drive at 9 a.m.

Crews will repair a collapsed inlet and storm pipe.

Allegheny County Public Works says the closure is expected to last less than one week.

Traffic will be detoured using Main Street, McClaren Road and I-376.

Click here to view the detour.