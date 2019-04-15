PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik says he was saddened to watch the massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday.

Zubik released following statement Monday afternoon:

“My heart was deeply saddened as I watched flames tear apart the great monument to faith that is the Cathedral of Notre Dame. It has twice been my privilege to visit and especially to celebrate Mass there. What impressed me, along with the great beauty that was intended to draw our hearts to God, was the faith of the French people who brought that vision to life. May God be with them and comfort them.

“The fact that this happened during Holy Week should remind us that God restores life from the ashes. As great and beautiful as that structure has been, it stands for something far greater and more beautiful: The love of Jesus for everyone. The greatest tribute any Christian can make to Notre Dame is to follow Jesus ever more closely and to reflect his love to everyone.”